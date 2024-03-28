Jerry Garcia: A Bluegrass Journey at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Exhibit featuring a selection of Jerry Garcia’s personal instruments and belongings, rare recordings, albums, letters, photos, and other treasures generously donated by friends and family. These artifacts tell a story that connects Jerry’s bluegrass roots through a decades-long music career. Visitors can also view a series of interviews with people such as David Grisman, Del McCoury, Billy Strings, Carolyn “Mountain Girl” Garcia, and others.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org