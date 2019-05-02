Jersey Boys at SKyPAC

to Google Calendar - Jersey Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-05-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jersey Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-05-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jersey Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-05-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jersey Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-05-02 19:30:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Jersey Boys at SKyPAC

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.  They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - Jersey Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-05-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jersey Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-05-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jersey Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-05-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jersey Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-05-02 19:30:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

November 5, 2018

Tuesday

November 6, 2018

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Thursday

November 8, 2018

Friday

November 9, 2018

Saturday

November 10, 2018

Sunday

November 11, 2018

Submit Yours