Jessica Lang Dance at Norton Center

Jessica Lang Dance at the Norton Center

Audiences of all ages and backgrounds will be left breathless as New York-based Jessica Lang Dance makes its Norton Center debut. With a repertoire rich in stunning movement, compelling visuals and beautiful cinematic composition, this Bessie Award-recipient seamlessly incorporates striking design elements and transforms classical ballet language into artfully crafted, emotionally engaging contemporary works. January 20, Newlin Hall. Funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com