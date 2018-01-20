Jessica Lang Dance at Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Jessica Lang Dance at the Norton Center

 Audiences of all ages and backgrounds will be left breathless as New York-based Jessica Lang Dance makes its Norton Center debut. With a repertoire rich in stunning movement, compelling visuals and beautiful cinematic composition, this Bessie Award-recipient seamlessly incorporates striking design elements and transforms classical ballet language into artfully crafted, emotionally engaging contemporary works. January 20, Newlin Hall. Funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
