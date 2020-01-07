Jesus Christ Superstar at Kentucky Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - Jesus Christ Superstar at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-01-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jesus Christ Superstar at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-01-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jesus Christ Superstar at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-01-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jesus Christ Superstar at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-01-07 19:00:00

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

A new production of the iconic musical phenomenon set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” “Heaven on Their Minds,” and “Superstar.”

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
502-566-5111
