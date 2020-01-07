Jesus Christ Superstar at Kentucky Center for the Arts

A new production of the iconic musical phenomenon set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” “Heaven on Their Minds,” and “Superstar.”

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org