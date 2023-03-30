Jesus Christ Superstar at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.
For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance