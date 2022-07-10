Jets Over Kentucky at Taylor County Airport

Taylor County Airport 360 Airport Road , Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

The World’s Grandest Jet Event, Jets Over Kentucky, event will be held in Campbellsville July 10-17, 2022. There will be over 600 jets at the Taylor County Airport during 8 days of flying with the greatest pilots in the world! Don’t miss it! Stay tuned for more information.

For more information call 502.592.5267 or visit jokjets.com

Info

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
502.592.5267
