Jewelry from Sterling Silverware Created by Sherrie Cocanougher

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Sherrie Cocanougher, of Parksville, will be demonstrating how she creates jewelry using recycled silverware and flatware from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

Cocanougher’s signature design incorporates vintage silverware into bracelets and necklaces. Searching in antique stores and rummage sales, she finds odd silverware pieces, which she tumbles in a rock polisher to clean and polish the surfaces. She then combines the refurbished silverware handles with her handmade glass beads to create unique jewelry.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov