× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Jewelry-Making Workshop with Lia V. and friends

Jewelry-Making Workshop with Lia V. and friends at Honey Depot

Come join the fun with Lia V., local jewelry crafter, as she demonstrates the in’s and outs of jewelry-making! Under her instruction, you will learn how to make fabulous jewelry and go home with your own pair of earrings and necklace made by YOU in class.

P.S.– if you have ever bought jewelry in-store from us, it was made by her!

For more information call 502.208.7127 or visit http://eventvesta.com/events