Jewish Comedy: A History in Five Jokes at University of Louisville

Columbia University scholar Jeremy Dauber will discuss “Jewish Comedy: A History in Five Jokes” at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 in Chao Auditorium, Ekstrom Library. The professor will trace the origins of Jewish comedy from biblical times to the Twitter age, including the ways comedy was mirrored and shaped throughout history. Afterward, he’ll sign copies of his book “Jewish Comedy: A Serious History,” which is a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award. The event is the fourth annual Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence lecture. Contact Ranen Omer-Sherman, 502-852-6842.

