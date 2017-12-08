Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party

It’s time to mingle & jingle at the annual Jim Beam® Home for the Holidays cocktail party and dinner soiree on Friday, December 8th from 7-10pm EST. Join us as we warm our spirits around the fireplace at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse, sharing stories of holidays past. You’ll enjoy never-before-told tales from the Beam family archives as 7th generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe presents some of his favorite family whiskies alongside a bourbon-inspired menu.

$85 per adult. Ticket price includes hand-crafted cocktails, dinner, live music, premium bourbon tasting and more!

Space is limited and restricted to a first-come basis. Attendees must be 21+ years of age.

For more information visit jimbeam.com