Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party

to Google Calendar - Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party - 2017-12-08 19:00:00

Jim Beam American Stillhouse 526 Happy Hollow Road, Kentucky 40110

Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party

It’s time to mingle & jingle at the annual Jim Beam® Home for the Holidays cocktail party and dinner soiree on Friday, December 8th from 7-10pm EST.  Join us as we warm our spirits around the fireplace at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse, sharing stories of holidays past.  You’ll enjoy never-before-told tales from the Beam family archives as 7th generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe presents some of his favorite family whiskies alongside a bourbon-inspired menu.

$85 per adult.  Ticket price includes hand-crafted cocktails, dinner, live music, premium bourbon tasting and more!

Space is limited and restricted to a first-come basis.  Attendees must be 21+ years of age.

For more information visit jimbeam.com

Info
Jim Beam American Stillhouse 526 Happy Hollow Road, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jim Beam Home for the Holidays Cocktail Party - 2017-12-08 19:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 21, 2017

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Submit Yours