Jim Brickman Holiday Tour at The Grand Theatre

Be part of the holiday concert tradition of the season with Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman as he celebrates A Joyful Christmas at the Grand Theatre. Special Guests Anne Cochran, female vocalist and Tracy Silverman, electric violinist.

Jim Brickman delivers the sounds and spirit of the season with carols, classics and original songs on his 21st holiday tour. Holiday music brings yuletide memories to life as Brickman helps you escape from the holiday hustle-bustle and keeps your days merry and bright.

Bring your family, friends or that special someone and make Jim Brickman your new holiday tradition. Celebrate the faith, love and togetherness that we value most this time of year and share in the celebration of A Joyful Christmas.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org