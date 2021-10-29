Jim Messina in Concert at The Amp at Dant Crossing

THE AMP AT DANT CROSSING FALL 2021 LINEUP

Oct. 08 Mark Wills

Oct. 09 Better Than Ezra

Oct. 15 Phil Vassar

Oct. 16 Smash Mouth

Oct. 22 Gin Blossoms

Oct. 23 Kaleb Cecil with Chris Bradley, Jacob Downs, Grafenburg & Josh Mitcham

Oct. 29 Jim Messina

Oct. 30 David Lee Murphy

For more information call (502) 917-0710 or visit dantcrossing.com