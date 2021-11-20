Jimmie Allen at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Spend an unforgettable evening with 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen.  Chart topping hits including “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To,” and more.

Tickets are $40, $30, or $25

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
