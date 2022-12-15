Jimmy Fortune Christmas Show at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Jimmy Fortune Christmas Show at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

Join us December 15th 2022 for Jimmy Fortune Christmas Show! Tickets are on sale now.  Preferred seating is $45, and reserved seating is $35.  Doors open at 6:00 pm

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270.926.7891
