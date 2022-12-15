Jimmy Fortune Christmas Show at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum
to
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
×
Jimmy Fortune Christmas Show at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum
Join us December 15th 2022 for Jimmy Fortune Christmas Show! Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $45, and reserved seating is $35. Doors open at 6:00 pm
For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/
Info
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family