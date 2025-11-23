Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs
to
Downtown Dawson Springs Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
×
Jingle & Mingle
Jingle & Mingle
Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs
The Dawson Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual holiday shopping event on November 23rd, 2025. Visit the local shops listed on our punch card and you can be entered to win the Jingle & Mingle Grand Prize!
For more information 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/jingle-mingle/
Info
Downtown Dawson Springs Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Markets