Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs

to

Downtown Dawson Springs Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs

The Dawson Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual holiday shopping event on November 23rd, 2025. Visit the local shops listed on our punch card and you can be entered to win the Jingle & Mingle Grand Prize!

For more information 270-821-4171 or  visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/jingle-mingle/

Info

Downtown Dawson Springs Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Markets
270-821-4171
to
Google Calendar - Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs - 2025-11-23 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs - 2025-11-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs - 2025-11-23 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs - 2025-11-23 13:00:00 ical