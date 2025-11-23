× Expand Jingle & Mingle Jingle & Mingle

Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Dawson Springs

The Dawson Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual holiday shopping event on November 23rd, 2025. Visit the local shops listed on our punch card and you can be entered to win the Jingle & Mingle Grand Prize!

For more information 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/jingle-mingle/