× Expand ArtSpark Productions ArtSpark Productions

Jinglefest! at St. Athanasius

November 1st 10 AM – 3 PM

St. Athanasius Parish Hall

Get ready for a day full of holiday magic ✨, handmade treasures 🎁, festive vibes 🎄, and cozy cheer ☕! Shop unique gifts, seasonal décor, and one-of-a-kind crafts from local makers from around the region.

COME EARLY!!

We will be distributing $5.00 to $25.00 coupons to the first 50 patrons who visit our show.

Whether you’re decking the halls or finding the perfect present, JingleFest is the place to start!

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com