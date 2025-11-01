Jinglefest! at St. Athanasius
to
St. Athanasius Church 5915 Outer Loop , Louisville, Kentucky 40219
ArtSpark Productions
Jinglefest! at St. Athanasius
November 1st 10 AM – 3 PM
St. Athanasius Parish Hall
Get ready for a day full of holiday magic ✨, handmade treasures 🎁, festive vibes 🎄, and cozy cheer ☕! Shop unique gifts, seasonal décor, and one-of-a-kind crafts from local makers from around the region.
COME EARLY!!
We will be distributing $5.00 to $25.00 coupons to the first 50 patrons who visit our show.
Whether you’re decking the halls or finding the perfect present, JingleFest is the place to start!
For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com