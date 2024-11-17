× Expand ArtSpark Productions Announcement for Jinglefest!

Jinglefest! at the Jeffersonian

Join us at the beautiful Jeffersonian located in the heart of Jeffersontown, KY on SUNDAY for our 3rd Annual Event!

Come do a little Christmas shopping, listening to Christmas Carols as you browse through fabulous one-of-a-kind arts and crafts from around the region.

FREE ADMISSION!

FREE PHOTOS with Mr. & Mrs. Claus!

The first 25 patrons through the door will receive coupons valued between $5 - $25 to spend during the Christmas Festival!

For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com