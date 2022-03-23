Joe Bonamassa at the Singletary Center

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today. As a two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist who recently achieved his 24th #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart (more than any other artist) with his last album Royal Tea, Joe is only in his early 40s and he's already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue of music. Joe's highly anticipated new studio album "Time Clocks" is set to release on October 29th. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date, all on his own label J&R Adventures, including studio and live recordings, collaborative albums and adventurous side projects. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, producing, or working with other artists to spur new music. He's been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, and Classic Rock Magazine.

