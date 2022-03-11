× Expand Planet of the Tapes DryBar comedian Joe Deuce headlines Planet of the Tapes

Joe Deuce Album Recording at Planet of the Tapes!

Joe Deuce has been entertaining audiences his whole life. When his mother told him at the age of 10 that comedians could say whatever they wanted...Joe knew what he wanted to do. He has been crowned Funniest Comedian in Lexington by Comedy Off Broadway (2013), Dayton's Got Talent Champion (2015), Funniest Comic East of the Mississippi (2018), and NoHo Comedy Festival Rising Star (2019). Joe has been showcased at the Black Box Comedy Festival in Atlanta, GA (2012 and 2014), at "Rock on the Range" as a part of the Rolling Rock Comedy Tent (2016), and as part of the Sirius/XM Comedy Tent at the "Sonic Temple Festival" (2019). Joe Deuce has also been seen on the TV show "Laughs" on Fox and Hulu as well as "Trial By Laughter" presented by Comcast. Joe is one half of the podcast "Bologna Lips and The Wooly Worm" and can be found on Dry Bar Comedy. He has performed in over 30 states, more than 100 colleges, and at corporate events, theaters, comedy clubs across the nation.

Featuring loveable local Sean Smith (Character Assassination, Bagged and Bored, Bout Time Podcast) and hosted by Lexington's Mike Fields!

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/14446/t/tickets