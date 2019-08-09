John Butler Trio with Trevor Hall at Iroquois Amphitheater

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

John Butler Trio with Trevor Hall at Iroquois Amphitheater

John Butler Trio+ with Trevor Hall

Friday August 9 at 7:30pm (Gates 6:30pm)

As part of the Coors Light Iroquois Amphitheater Concert Series

Produced by Production Simple

All Ages

For more information visit iroquoisamphitheater.com/

Info

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
