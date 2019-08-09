John Butler Trio with Trevor Hall at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
John Butler Trio with Trevor Hall at Iroquois Amphitheater
John Butler Trio+ with Trevor Hall
Friday August 9 at 7:30pm (Gates 6:30pm)
As part of the Coors Light Iroquois Amphitheater Concert Series
Produced by Production Simple
All Ages
For more information visit iroquoisamphitheater.com/
Info
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor