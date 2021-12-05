John Crist's Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour at the Carson Center

John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, millions of fans on social media, and sold-out shows from coast to coast.

Widely known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” “Brands that need to be CANCELLED” and hundreds more, Crist would still tell you that his live show is better than any of his videos!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org