John Hartford Days Celebration at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Join us for a special two-day celebration honoring the legendary John Hartford! This unforgettable weekend will feature a stellar lineup of artists, including the Sam Bush Band, Jamie Hartford, Rodney Dillard, Mike Compton, Alison Brown, Jim Lauderdale, and Showman & Coole of the Lonesome Ace Stringband.

Your ticket grants access to all events throughout the weekend, including:Two Nights of MusicDiscussion PanelsWorkshopsMuseum AdmissionFilm ScreeningsAfter PartiesFood trucks will be available throughout the weekend. Plus, enjoy a pre-concert lounge every afternoon and evening before the concerts. All ticket holders will have the same reserved seating for the entire weekend.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org