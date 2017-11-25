John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House

to Google Calendar - John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House - 2017-11-25 10:00:00

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Kentucky 42420

John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House

John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plan to do your shopping at John James Audubon State Park Museum’s Store. You will find unique gifts made by Kentucky crafters, hand-painted ornaments, selections of books, pottery, jewelry, nature-inspired gifts, children's games and toys, stocking stuffers, bourbon candy and cakes, and more. Enjoy free gift wrapping and museum tours, cider, hot chocolate, and holiday treats. Santa's elves will be available for pictures

For more info visit Parks.ky.gov

Info
John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Kentucky 42420 View Map
Markets, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House - 2017-11-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House - 2017-11-25 10:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Submit Yours