John James Audubon State Park Holiday Open House, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plan to do your shopping at John James Audubon State Park Museum’s Store. You will find unique gifts made by Kentucky crafters, hand-painted ornaments, selections of books, pottery, jewelry, nature-inspired gifts, children's games and toys, stocking stuffers, bourbon candy and cakes, and more. Enjoy free gift wrapping and museum tours, cider, hot chocolate, and holiday treats. Santa's elves will be available for pictures

