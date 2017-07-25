John Peer Pressure Comedy Tour at the Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom
Friday, June 23, 2017
7:30pm
10:15pm
Tickets range from $20.00 to $25.00 in advance. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit MercuryBallroom.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street.
Info
Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map