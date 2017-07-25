John Peer Pressure Comedy Tour at the Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom

Friday, June 23, 2017

7:30pm

10:15pm

Tickets range from $20.00 to $25.00 in advance. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit MercuryBallroom.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street.