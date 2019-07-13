John Prine at Lu-Ray Amphitheater

There is only one date on John Prine's Tree of Forgiveness World Tour that is in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, just miles away from where "Paradise," used to lay. This show will sell out. Get your tickets ASAP and don't miss this historic night at Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater.

For more information call (270) 754-5097 or visit LuRayAmp.com