John Schlitt at Lancaster Grand Theatre

to

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

John Schlitt at Lancaster Grand Theatre

Experience the powerful voice of Petra's legendary frontman! From his hits with "Heat East" to his legacy with Petra, John Schlitt brings a night of soul-stirring rock and roll. He is truly a voice that defines a generation.

For more information call 859-792-7114 or visit thegrand.show

Info

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444
Concerts & Live Music
859-792-7114
to
Google Calendar - John Schlitt at Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2025-02-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - John Schlitt at Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2025-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - John Schlitt at Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2025-02-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - John Schlitt at Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2025-02-15 18:00:00 ical