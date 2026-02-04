John Schneider at Lancaster Grand Theatre

John Schneider—forever known as Bo Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard—is bringing his 50-State Tour to The Grand Theatre, and Lancaster is in for an unforgettable night!🎶 With multiple chart-topping country hits, 19 albums, and a career that’s shared stages with legends like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings, John Schneider delivers a high-energy show packed with music, stories, and pure Americana.

For more information call 859-792-7114 or visit thegrand.show