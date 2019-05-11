John's 8K at the Kentucky Horse Park

Join us at the beautiful Kentucky Horse Park to honor and commemorate John Sensenig’s 40 years of service to the local running community. John has been a fixture in the local running and walking community since opening his first local running shop in 1977. Year-in and year-out, John and his Run/Walk Shop has been at the forefront of creating a lively and local running/walking family. After a lifetime of service and as John begins to step back from the day-to-day running of the shop, John’s Run Local 8k has grown from the desire to celebrate all he has given to the local Lexington and Central Kentucky community. This year John's Run Local 8k has teamed up with the Arboretum and the State Botanical Garden of Kentucky to donate money raised from the race to the Arboretum Legacy Campaign!

For more information call (859) 269-8313 or visit johnsrunwalkshop.com/johns-run-local-8k/