Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute

Starring: Bennie Wheels

Backed by: "Walkin' The Line" Band

September marks the 21st year since the world lost Johnny Cash, which will be memorialized at the historic Plaza Theatre by Bennie Wheels & "Walkin' The Line" band, the #1 and most authentic live concert tribute to Cash working today! Bennie brings back the image and spirit of The Man In Black in Cash's Folsom Prison prime with his easy-going nature, deep bass-baritone vocals and a commanding stage presence. Backed by the amazing "Walkin' The Line" band, a group of true professionals who pride themselves on performing the music exactly the way everyone loves and remembers. Seeing is believing, and when you go "Walkin' The Line" with Bennie Wheels, there is no doubt that Johnny Cash's spirit lives on!

The Plaza Theatre, located in the heart of Glasgow, KY, offers live concert events by local, regional and national performing artists. Since 1934, the Plaza is home to many community, church and civic groups who utilize the beloved venue for concerts, plays, recitals, and graduations.

For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/