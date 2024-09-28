Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute at The Plaza
Plaza Theatre 115 East Main Street, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute at The Plaza
Remembering the musical legacy and memories of The Man In Black...Johnny Cash! Bennie Wheels & Walkin' The Line perform the #1 and most authentic live concert tribute to Johnny. Join us for a family-friendly celebration of the man and his music! (September marks the 21st anniversary of Johnny's passing)
For more information call (270) 361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com
