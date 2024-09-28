Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute at The Plaza

Plaza Theatre 115 East Main Street, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Remembering the musical legacy and memories of The Man In Black...Johnny Cash! Bennie Wheels & Walkin' The Line perform the #1 and most authentic live concert tribute to Johnny. Join us for a family-friendly celebration of the man and his music! (September marks the 21st anniversary of Johnny's passing)

For more information call (270) 361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com

