TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Joke-Off 2026 at Ten20 Craft Brewery

24 comics compete head-to-head in pairs.

Judges Mandee McKelvey, Keith McGill and Sean Smith -- with help from the audience -- determine which jokes are funnier.

We keep going until the Joke-Off champion is crowned.

Come out for a night of laughs, fresh beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
