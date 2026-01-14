× Expand Louisville Laughs 24 comics go head-to-head telling their best jokes until only one remains

Joke-Off 2026 at Ten20 Craft Brewery

24 comics compete head-to-head in pairs.

Judges Mandee McKelvey, Keith McGill and Sean Smith -- with help from the audience -- determine which jokes are funnier.

We keep going until the Joke-Off champion is crowned.

Come out for a night of laughs, fresh beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311.