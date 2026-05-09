Jonnie W at the Appalachian Center for the Arts
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Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Jonnie W at the Appalachian Center for the Arts
Nov 19th, 2026 | 7:00 PM
In a world where more and more people are choosing to stay home and binge-watch their entertainment, Jonnie W. represents an anomaly - an artist whose show needs to be experienced LIVE. Combining music, off-beat standup, and a skewed view of the world, Jonnie crafts a comedy experience that you and your family will be quoting in the car on the way home. He’s brought the funny to stages in 48 states - from comedy clubs to Fortune 500 companies, churches and leadership conferences. Jonnie's award-winning comedy is played daily on Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and his latest Drybar Comedy special is a viral hit, garnering over 5 million views.
Jonnie lives with his lovely wife Curry in Nashville, because that's where all their stuff is.
Tickets: $30 All Tickets + Fee
For more information call (606) 262-4004 or visit theapparts.org