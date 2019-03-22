Jordan Brooker at Manchester Music Hall

Indiana native Jordan Brooker is one of Nashville’s best new country artists and he is gearing up to head out tour with Drake White. He will be coming to Lexington, KY on 3/22 to play at Manchester Music Hall. Jordan recently released his debut self-titled EP— which is on its way towards 3 million streams. The EP was produced by Grammy Award-Winner, Luke Wooten, who has worked with big names such as Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley. Jordan has a strong year ahead of him, especially after being named by Pandora as a “Country Artist to Watch 2019.” His tracks “Life in Your Days” and “You Are” are currently featured on both Spotify’s “Wild Country” and "New Boots" playlists. Jordan’s tracks have also been consistently playlisted by Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Tidal since the EP’s release.

For more information call (859) 537-7321 or visit manchestermusichall.com