Jordan Feliz at the Carson Center

Jordan Feliz is a Billboard-charting contemporary Christian pop singer and songwriter. His smooth sound walks the line between classic rock, slick retro ‘70s R&B, and modern pop. This concert, part of his upcoming Faith Tou,r will feature hits from his three studio albums, Beloved (2015), The River (2016), and Future (2018). Many of his songs have reached the top 10 on Billboard magazine, Christian Songs, Christian Airplay, and Christian Digital Songs charts with “The River” reaching #1.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org