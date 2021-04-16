Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead
to
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
×
Jordan King
Jordan King
Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead
Jordan King is one Musician, Singer and Songwriter with a very rich pedigree, strong musical foundation and a very refreshing and pleasing sound to his music. Tickets available at www.TheVenue109.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XO_CaKiLpcs
For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com
Info
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Concerts & Live Music