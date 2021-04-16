× Expand Jordan King Jordan King

Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead

Jordan King is one Musician, Singer and Songwriter with a very rich pedigree, strong musical foundation and a very refreshing and pleasing sound to his music. Tickets available at www.TheVenue109.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XO_CaKiLpcs

For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com