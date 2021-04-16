Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead

to

The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead

Jordan King is one Musician, Singer and Songwriter with a very rich pedigree, strong musical foundation and a very refreshing and pleasing sound to his music. Tickets available at www.TheVenue109.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XO_CaKiLpcs

For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com

Info

The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead - 2021-04-16 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead - 2021-04-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead - 2021-04-16 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jordan King Live at The Venue in Morehead - 2021-04-16 20:00:00 ical