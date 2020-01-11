Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Playing January 11 – 26, 2020

Sha la la Joseph you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat ahead of your time! One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors.

Featuring a beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber score, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT offers fast-paced, back-to-back musical numbers sure to delight the whole family. “Any Dream Will Do,” “One More Angel in Heaven,” and “Go, Go Joseph,” are just a few of the favorites you’ll enjoy in this inspiring, upbeat tale for the ages.

Tickets: $15.00-$32.00 per person

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com