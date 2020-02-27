Joseph Beth hosts Family Book Club - "The Watsons Go To Birmingham - 1963"

Join us for our first meeting of the JB Family Book Club! We'll be reading classic and beloved books that adults and children alike can read and discuss. This evening, we'll be reading "The Watsons Go to Birmingham—1963" by Christopher Paul Curtis, a hilarious, touching, and tragic novel about civil rights and the impact of violence on one African American family.

Enter the hilarious world of 10-year-old Kenny and his family, the Weird Watsons of Flint, Michigan. There's Momma, Dad, little sister Joetta, Kenny, and Byron, who's 13 and an official "juvenile delinquent." When Momma and Dad decide it's time for a visit to Grandma, Dad comes home with the amazing Ultra Glide, and the Watsons set out on a trip like no other. They're heading south Birmingham, Alabama—toward one of the darkest moments in American history.

