Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution"

to Google Calendar - Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution" - 2020-02-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution" - 2020-02-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution" - 2020-02-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution" - 2020-02-26 19:00:00

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Joseph Beth presents Jeremy Popkin discussing and signing "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution"

From an award-winning historian, a magisterial account of the revolution that created the modern world. Based on decades of scholarship, A New World Begins will stand as the definitive treatment of the French Revolution.

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com

Info

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution" - 2020-02-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution" - 2020-02-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution" - 2020-02-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph Beth presents "A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution" - 2020-02-26 19:00:00