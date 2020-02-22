× Expand Dr. Seuss The Cat In The Hat

Joseph Beth presents "The Cat In The Hat"

Join us for a special storytime preview of The Cat in the Hat!

The day of our story was a cold cold wet day, so Sally and her brother could not go out to play. After sitting, and sitting, and sitting some more, they couldn't have imagined who would walk through that door! Don't miss this beloved story presented by The Lexington Children's Theatre.

Co-Hosted with The Lexington Children's Theater

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com