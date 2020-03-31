× Expand jb eh

Joseph Beth presents Elaine Hasford's My Old Kentucky Home

Elaine Hasford will be discussing and signing "My Old Kentucky Home". The sun shines bright in My Old Kentucky home! Come explore the hills, towns, and waterways of our beautiful commonwealth—from Fulton to Pike County and everywhere in between. My Old Kentucky home is not so far away!

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com