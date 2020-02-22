Joseph Beth presents Fred Keams on the Native American flute

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Joseph Beth presents Fred Keams on the Native American flute

Join us for an evening of music with Fred Keams as he plays the Native American flute accompanied by accomplished pianist Dara Hamilton.

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
