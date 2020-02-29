Joseph Beth presents Wesley Browne Silas House on "Hillbilly Hustle"

Joseph Beth presents Wesley Browne in Conversation with Silas House discussing and signing "Hillbilly Hustle"

Hillbilly Hustle author Wesley Browne will be joined in conversation by bestselling author Silas House. Browne will also read from and sign copies of the novel Hillbilly Hustle, which is loosely based on the colorful past of Apollo Pizza in Richmond, Kentucky, where Browne is a co-owner.

Co-Hosted with Country Boy Brewing

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com