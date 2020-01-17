Josh Brown & the Hard Livin' Legends

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Josh Brown & the Hard Livin' Legends at Paramount Arts Center

 Join Josh Brown & the Hard Livin' Legends as they celebrate the release of their new album THUNDER AND LIGHTNING! With special guests Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, and Brock Thompson

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
