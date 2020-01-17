Josh Brown & the Hard Livin' Legends
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Join Josh Brown & the Hard Livin' Legends as they celebrate the release of their new album THUNDER AND LIGHTNING! With special guests Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, and Brock Thompson
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
