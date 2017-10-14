Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace

October 14, 2017

Multi-platinum MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner, one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers, will make a stop at the Louisville Palace in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

