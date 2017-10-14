Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace

to Google Calendar - Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace - 2017-10-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace - 2017-10-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace - 2017-10-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace - 2017-10-14 19:00:00

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace 

The Louisville Palace

October 14, 2017

Multi-platinum MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner, one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers, will make a stop at the Louisville Palace in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

 Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. For Premium Seat information including complimentary parking, exclusive Lounge access, and more email MindyGoff@LiveNation.com or call 502.883.5804.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Info
The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-883-5774
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace - 2017-10-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace - 2017-10-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace - 2017-10-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Josh Turner at The Louisville Palace - 2017-10-14 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™