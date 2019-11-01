Josh Turner at the Carson Center

Josh Turner is a double-platinum-selling singer/songwriter in traditional country music and Christian music. He is one of the younger members of the Grand Ole Opry. His many hit songs include Long Black Train, Your Man, Would You Go With Me?, Why Don't We Just Dance?, All Over Me, and Time is Love. Turner has been songwriting and performing since he was a child. In support of music education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to assist students interested in a career in the arts/music. As a high school student, he had little access to music education. Therefore, Turner realizes the importance of arts in the schools

