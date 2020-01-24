Joslyn & The Sweet Compression at Leeds Center for the Arts

After growing up singing in the church choir, Joslyn Hampton cultivated her powerful and dynamic voice in college stage productions. She teamed with her stepfather Marty Charters, a touring guitarist who has shared the stage with legends such as Junior Wells and Van Morrison, to compose a captivating set of tunes and assemble an ace band. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression have become a headlining favorite at regional clubs and music festivals, and with the release of their debut album in 2019, are poised to engage fans across the country with their hook-filled mix of funk and soul.

For more information call 859-744-6437or visit leedscenter.org