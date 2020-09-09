Journey and The Pretenders at Rupp Arena

JOURNEY - Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) – have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish.

For more information visit rupparena.com