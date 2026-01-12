× Expand Josephine Sculpture Park Joy Full: A Gathering of Gratitude

Joy Full: A Gathering of Gratitude at Josephine Sculpture Park

JSP invites friends, supporters, and community members to come together for Joy Full: A Gathering of Gratitude on Friday, March 20, from 5–8 PM. This special evening celebrates everyone who makes JSP’s work possible, from artists, volunteers, donors, partners, and visitors who help the park thrive year-round.

EVENT DETAILS

📅 Date: Friday, March 20, 2025

🕔 Time: 5:00–8:00 PM

📍 Location: Josephine Sculpture Park Event Barn, 3355 Lawrenceburg Rd, Frankfort, KY

🎶 Featuring: Sorry Atari, Yes Arts, Castle & Key, The Ashbrook Hotel, Rise Up Pizza Truck

🔥 Activities: Live music, dancing, art-making, bonfires, and festive treats

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/joy-full-2025