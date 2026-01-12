Joy Full: A Gathering of Gratitude at Josephine Sculpture Park
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Josephine Sculpture Park
Joy Full: A Gathering of Gratitude
Joy Full: A Gathering of Gratitude at Josephine Sculpture Park
JSP invites friends, supporters, and community members to come together for Joy Full: A Gathering of Gratitude on Friday, March 20, from 5–8 PM. This special evening celebrates everyone who makes JSP’s work possible, from artists, volunteers, donors, partners, and visitors who help the park thrive year-round.
EVENT DETAILS
📅 Date: Friday, March 20, 2025
🕔 Time: 5:00–8:00 PM
📍 Location: Josephine Sculpture Park Event Barn, 3355 Lawrenceburg Rd, Frankfort, KY
🎶 Featuring: Sorry Atari, Yes Arts, Castle & Key, The Ashbrook Hotel, Rise Up Pizza Truck
🔥 Activities: Live music, dancing, art-making, bonfires, and festive treats
For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/joy-full-2025