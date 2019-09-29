Joyce J. Scott: Truths, Foresights, and Persistence

Widely exhibited both domestically and abroad, MacArthur Fellow Dr. Joyce J. Scott is known for producing beautiful, complicated works that address the unpleasant veracities of the human condition including war, racism, misogyny, rape, police brutality, and gun violence. Scott is represented in distinguished public and private collections worldwide and has been the recipient of myriad accolades including three honorary doctorates. Working with beads and glass, Scott’s practice speaks truths as one of the most potent storytellers of our time.

