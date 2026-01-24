Jr. Naturalist Day: Wildflowers at Carter Caves

Celebrate spring at Carter Caves State Resort Park during Jr. Naturalist Day: Wildflowers! This fun, educational program includes a guided hike focused on wildflowers, a hands-on craft, and a Leave No Trace presentation, with time set aside for a lunch break—participants should bring a packed lunch. The program meets at the Welcome Center; closed-toed shoes are required, parents do not have to pay, and registration includes a Carter Caves Jr. Naturalist Activity Book. The cost is $15 per child, and the program is best suited for ages 6–13.

For more information about the park, call (606) 286-7009 or visit parks.ky.gov